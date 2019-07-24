Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Brown-Forman Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brown-Forman Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 55.40% 15.50% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation N/A 52 35.93 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Brown-Forman Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.79

The peers have a potential upside of 182.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -2.42% -3.97% 6.16% 5.4% -10.03% 8.36% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brown-Forman Corporation are 3.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers have 4.35 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brown-Forman Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Brown-Forman Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers are 32.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Dividends

Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Brown-Forman Corporation.