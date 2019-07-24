Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
44.1% of Brown-Forman Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brown-Forman Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0.00%
|55.40%
|15.50%
|Industry Average
|16.65%
|30.43%
|10.38%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|N/A
|52
|35.93
|Industry Average
|811.40M
|4.87B
|20.38
Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Brown-Forman Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|3.00
|2.50
|2.79
The peers have a potential upside of 182.54%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|-2.42%
|-3.97%
|6.16%
|5.4%
|-10.03%
|8.36%
|Industry Average
|3.30%
|8.01%
|9.99%
|7.32%
|18.68%
|13.74%
For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brown-Forman Corporation are 3.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers have 4.35 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brown-Forman Corporation.
Risk & Volatility
Brown-Forman Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers are 32.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.
Dividends
Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Brown-Forman Corporation.
