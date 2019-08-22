Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A)’s and Truett-Hurst Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST)’s results

Both Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) and Truett-Hurst Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation 52 8.30 N/A 1.73 30.84 Truett-Hurst Inc. 2 0.89 N/A 0.60 2.14

Table 1 demonstrates Brown-Forman Corporation and Truett-Hurst Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Truett-Hurst Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brown-Forman Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Brown-Forman Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Truett-Hurst Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Truett-Hurst Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brown-Forman Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.5% of Truett-Hurst Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst Inc. has 3.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -1.68% -4.06% 3.53% 14.04% -0.56% 12.53% Truett-Hurst Inc. -9.7% -5.19% -11.72% -41.28% -18.38% -33.68%

For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation had bullish trend while Truett-Hurst Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Truett-Hurst Inc.

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Healdsburg Ranches, Colby Red, Bradford Mountain, and Dearly Beloved brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.