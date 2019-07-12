Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brown-Forman Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 36.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Brown-Forman Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation N/A 51 31.13 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Brown-Forman Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 3.00 2.81

The potential upside of the peers is 182.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -1.3% -4.45% 3.22% 3.49% -6.18% 6.94% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

Dividends

Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Brown-Forman Corporation’s competitors beat Brown-Forman Corporation.