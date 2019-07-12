Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brown-Forman Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 36.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Brown-Forman Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.65%
|30.43%
|10.38%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|N/A
|51
|31.13
|Industry Average
|811.40M
|4.87B
|20.38
Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Brown-Forman Corporation is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|3.00
|3.00
|2.81
The potential upside of the peers is 182.54%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|-1.3%
|-4.45%
|3.22%
|3.49%
|-6.18%
|6.94%
|Industry Average
|3.30%
|8.01%
|9.99%
|7.32%
|18.68%
|13.74%
For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation has weaker performance than Brown-Forman Corporation’s competitors.
Dividends
Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Brown-Forman Corporation’s competitors beat Brown-Forman Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.