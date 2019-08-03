Reviewing Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A)’s and Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s results

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) and Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) have been rivals in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation 52 7.84 N/A 1.73 30.84 Eastside Distilling Inc. 5 4.48 N/A -1.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brown-Forman Corporation and Eastside Distilling Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eastside Distilling Inc. 0.00% -78.9% -48.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Brown-Forman Corporation shares and 35% of Eastside Distilling Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -1.68% -4.06% 3.53% 14.04% -0.56% 12.53% Eastside Distilling Inc. 6.33% -7.69% -28.81% -30.23% -46.97% -32.04%

For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation had bullish trend while Eastside Distilling Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eastside Distilling Inc.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.