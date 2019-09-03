Reviewing Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS)’s and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s results

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.03 N/A -0.21 0.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.04 N/A -8.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brooks Automation Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brooks Automation Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta indicates that Brooks Automation Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veeco Instruments Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brooks Automation Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Veeco Instruments Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Veeco Instruments Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brooks Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brooks Automation Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Brooks Automation Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.67, and a 21.44% upside potential. Meanwhile, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 33.33%. The results provided earlier shows that Veeco Instruments Inc. appears more favorable than Brooks Automation Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brooks Automation Inc. and Veeco Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.2% respectively. Brooks Automation Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year Brooks Automation Inc. was less bullish than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

Brooks Automation Inc. beats Veeco Instruments Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.