Reviewing Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s results

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.36 N/A 1.07 14.04 Central Federal Corporation 13 2.31 N/A 1.21 10.37

Demonstrates Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Central Federal Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Central Federal Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.2% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Central Federal Corporation’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.3% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares and 24.7% of Central Federal Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of Central Federal Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -2.71% 1.82% -4.44% 0.87% -11.35% 9.04% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Central Federal Corporation.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.