Reviewing Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)’s and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s results

This is a contrast between Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp Inc. 15 4.08 N/A 1.07 13.85 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.34 N/A 0.77 17.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Brookline Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 1.1% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 27.32% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookline Bancorp Inc. -1.4% -2.5% -0.47% -1.2% -18.74% 7.31% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year Brookline Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brookline Bancorp Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses. In addition, it provides financing for construction and development projects, home equity, and other consumer loans; and cash management and investment advisory services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company operates through a network of 50 full-service banking offices located in Greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.