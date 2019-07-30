Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

Both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.