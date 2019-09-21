Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -6.02% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.