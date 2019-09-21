Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|22
|3.05
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential -6.02% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
