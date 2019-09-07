Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.77 N/A 0.45 14.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 28.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 46.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.