Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.77
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 28.82% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 46.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
