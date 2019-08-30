Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

Since Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 17.51% respectively. Comparatively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.