Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

This is a contrast between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.28% and 17.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.