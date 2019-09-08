Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)’s results

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.02 N/A 0.85 13.88

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.