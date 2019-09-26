Reviewing Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.50 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.