Reviewing Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

Both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 0.81 N/A 26.44 0.73 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 6.06 N/A 0.58 28.87

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.2% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.38% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. was more bullish than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.