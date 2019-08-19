Reviewing Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP)’s and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)’s results

Both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|25
|1.09
|N/A
|41.36
|0.61
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|13
|0.20
|N/A
|-2.90
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.35% and 63.94% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Property REIT Inc.
|-0.08%
|0.68%
|-0.16%
|8.47%
|0%
|13.65%
|Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
|-1.98%
|3.81%
|2.49%
|39.13%
|-14.46%
|85.09%
For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
Summary
Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.
