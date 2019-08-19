Reviewing Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPRAP)’s and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP)’s results

Both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.09 N/A 41.36 0.61 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 13 0.20 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.35% and 63.94% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. -1.98% 3.81% 2.49% 39.13% -14.46% 85.09%

For the past year Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has weaker performance than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.