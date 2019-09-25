Reviewing Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)’s and The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR). The two are both Real Estate Development companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 2.00 N/A 1.95 9.92 The RMR Group Inc. 52 4.55 N/A 4.75 10.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The RMR Group Inc. The RMR Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The RMR Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The RMR Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7% The RMR Group Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, The RMR Group Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, The RMR Group Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. The RMR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and The RMR Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 The RMR Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, The RMR Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $56.67, while its potential upside is 27.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares and 44.5% of The RMR Group Inc. shares. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.85%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of The RMR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85% The RMR Group Inc. -1.08% -0.22% -14.02% -26.33% -42.94% -7.23%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has 19.85% stronger performance while The RMR Group Inc. has -7.23% weaker performance.

Summary

The RMR Group Inc. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.