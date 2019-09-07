Reviewing Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY)’s and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP)’s results

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. (NYSE:MLP) compete against each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.93 N/A 1.95 9.92 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 11 16.48 N/A 0.02 596.32

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is currently more affordable than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 20.9%. 0.85% are Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85% Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc. 4.42% 11.74% -5.35% -3.82% -8.63% 14.21%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. was more bullish than Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Lahaina, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a club membership program that provides privileges within the Kapalua Resort for its members. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Maui, Hawaii.