Reviewing Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)’s and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 40 2.32 N/A 0.13 334.60 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 57 3.05 N/A 3.12 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.00% 11% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a consensus price target of $63.58, with potential upside of 6.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 51.5% and 73% respectively. 42.3% are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2.13% 1.91% 4.3% 4.56% 8.41% 22.1% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 2.75% -1.05% 6.02% 10.36% 16.64% 14.04%

For the past year Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.