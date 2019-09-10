Reviewing Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)’s and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s results

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) and PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 43 2.23 N/A 0.12 372.10 PNM Resources Inc. 48 2.77 N/A 1.15 43.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and PNM Resources Inc. PNM Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than PNM Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.6% 0.1% PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, PNM Resources Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Its rival PNM Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PNM Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and PNM Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0 2 1 2.33 PNM Resources Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The downside potential is -2.58% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. with average price target of $46.83. Competitively PNM Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $48.83, with potential downside of -1.93%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PNM Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and PNM Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.8% and 91.2% respectively. About 42.3% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of PNM Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 0.54% 2.22% 6.98% 14.45% 8.18% 28.24% PNM Resources Inc. -1% -2.4% 8.31% 17.81% 30.37% 20.88%

For the past year Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than PNM Resources Inc.

Summary

PNM Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.