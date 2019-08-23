Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|93
|1.29
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
