Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Posted by on August 23, 2019 at 10:01 pm

We are comparing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.29 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.