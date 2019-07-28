Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|62.54
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 31.55% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.