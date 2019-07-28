Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 31.55% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than The India Fund Inc.