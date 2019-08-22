Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 62 1.62 N/A 5.89 9.86

Demonstrates Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Competitively the average target price of State Street Corporation is $63.29, which is potential 25.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.