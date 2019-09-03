Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.36
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
