Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.36 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.