Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.45
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 11.49%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|-2.15%
|4.68%
|4.86%
|-1.68%
|21.42%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
