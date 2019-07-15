Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.45 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 11.49%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.99% -2.15% 4.68% 4.86% -1.68% 21.42% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.