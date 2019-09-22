Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.07
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
