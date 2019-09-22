Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48

In table 1 we can see Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.