Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 62.14%. Comparatively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.