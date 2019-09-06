Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.52
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.31% and 62.14%. Comparatively, Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
