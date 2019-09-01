Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|22
|1.11
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
