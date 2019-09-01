Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.