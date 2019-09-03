Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.