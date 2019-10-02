Reviewing Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU)’s and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s results

Since Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) are part of the Real Estate Development industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 36 0.35 80.34M 1.09 34.81 Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 29.49M 1.35 3.11

Demonstrates Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Business Partners L.P. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is presently more expensive than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 223,477,051.46% 0% 0% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 708,213,256.48% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has an average price target of $48, and a 22.76% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -1.4% -0.6% -1.43% 19.96% -2.69% 24.98% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26%

For the past year Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Brookfield Business Partners L.P. beats Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.