Reviewing Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU)’s and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s results

Both Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) compete on a level playing field in the Real Estate Development industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 38 0.08 N/A 1.09 34.81 Invitation Homes Inc. 26 8.93 N/A 0.06 443.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Invitation Homes Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Invitation Homes Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Invitation Homes Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.2%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and Invitation Homes Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Invitation Homes Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.45% and an $48 consensus target price. On the other hand, Invitation Homes Inc.’s potential downside is -0.41% and its consensus target price is $28.83. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Invitation Homes Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Invitation Homes Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -1.4% -0.6% -1.43% 19.96% -2.69% 24.98% Invitation Homes Inc. 1.07% 2.39% 10.86% 23.07% 19.49% 36.8%

For the past year Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invitation Homes Inc.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.