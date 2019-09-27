Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s and The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s results

Both Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 52 -5.29 837.83M 3.27 14.98 The RMR Group Inc. 46 -19.10 14.95M 4.75 10.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and The RMR Group Inc. The RMR Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The RMR Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1,607,501,918.65% 12.9% 1.3% The RMR Group Inc. 32,620,554.22% 29.8% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, The RMR Group Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and The RMR Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The RMR Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.72% and an $57.5 average target price. Competitively The RMR Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $56.67, with potential upside of 27.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The RMR Group Inc. seems more appealing than Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares and 44.5% of The RMR Group Inc. shares. About 12.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are The RMR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77% The RMR Group Inc. -1.08% -0.22% -14.02% -26.33% -42.94% -7.23%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has 27.77% stronger performance while The RMR Group Inc. has -7.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. beats The RMR Group Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.