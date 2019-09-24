Reviewing Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)’s and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)’s results

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) are two firms in the Real Estate Development that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 49 0.80 N/A 3.27 14.98 Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 38 0.08 N/A 1.09 34.81

Demonstrates Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Brookfield Business Partners L.P., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.3% Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s upside potential is 9.25% at a $57.5 average target price. Competitively Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 26.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. looks more robust than Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares and 0% of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. shares. 12.9% are Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77% Brookfield Business Partners L.P. -1.4% -0.6% -1.43% 19.96% -2.69% 24.98%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has stronger performance than Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. beats Brookfield Business Partners L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.