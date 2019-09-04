Reviewing Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)’s and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -1.30 0.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.61 N/A 0.65 38.81

Table 1 demonstrates Broadwind Energy Inc. and Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.