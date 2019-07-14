Reviewing Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)’s and Its Rivals results

As Diversified Machinery company, Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Broadwind Energy Inc. has 40.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Broadwind Energy Inc. has 8.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Broadwind Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.20% -18.30% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Broadwind Energy Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Broadwind Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is 67.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Broadwind Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. are 0.8 and 0.4. Competitively, Broadwind Energy Inc.’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Broadwind Energy Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.86. Competitively, Broadwind Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Broadwind Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.