Reviewing Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)’s and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.22 N/A -1.30 0.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.14 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Broadwind Energy Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Broadwind Energy Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. are 0.8 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Broadwind Energy Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 63.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. was more bullish than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Summary

Broadwind Energy Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.