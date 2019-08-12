Reviewing Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)’s and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI)’s results

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 1 4.23 N/A 0.04 43.18 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.72 N/A 0.59 19.12

Table 1 demonstrates Broadway Financial Corporation and PB Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. PB Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Broadway Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Broadway Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Broadway Financial Corporation and PB Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3% PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.16 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares and 36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

PB Bancorp Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.