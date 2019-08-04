Reviewing BroadVision Inc. (BVSN)’s and Its Peers results

As Internet Software & Services company, BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
4.9% of BroadVision Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BroadVision Inc. has 60.67% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has BroadVision Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BroadVision Inc.
|0.00%
|-177.50%
|-76.70%
|Industry Average
|601.66%
|16.68%
|7.96%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares BroadVision Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BroadVision Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|149.31M
|24.82M
|62.41
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BroadVision Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BroadVision Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.43
|4.69
|2.79
The potential upside of the rivals is 64.57%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BroadVision Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BroadVision Inc.
|11.57%
|-4.26%
|14.41%
|-9.57%
|-34.15%
|18.42%
|Industry Average
|6.31%
|8.24%
|21.63%
|48.76%
|45.85%
|66.37%
For the past year BroadVision Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.
Liquidity
BroadVision Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, BroadVision Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BroadVision Inc.’s peers.
Volatility and Risk
BroadVision Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, BroadVision Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
BroadVision Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
BroadVision Inc.’s peers beat BroadVision Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.