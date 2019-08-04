Reviewing BroadVision Inc. (BVSN)’s and Its Peers results

As Internet Software & Services company, BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of BroadVision Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.33% of all Internet Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BroadVision Inc. has 60.67% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has BroadVision Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.50% -76.70% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BroadVision Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BroadVision Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.43 4.69 2.79

The potential upside of the rivals is 64.57%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BroadVision Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year BroadVision Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

BroadVision Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, BroadVision Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BroadVision Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

BroadVision Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, BroadVision Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BroadVision Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BroadVision Inc.’s peers beat BroadVision Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.