Reviewing Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)’s and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s results

Both Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. 287 5.19 N/A 8.19 35.41 ON Semiconductor Corporation 20 1.43 N/A 1.29 16.73

Table 1 demonstrates Broadcom Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ON Semiconductor Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Broadcom Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Broadcom Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ON Semiconductor Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. From a competition point of view, ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Broadcom Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Broadcom Inc. and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

$312 is Broadcom Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.47%. Meanwhile, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s consensus price target is $21.7, while its potential upside is 7.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ON Semiconductor Corporation seems more appealing than Broadcom Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Broadcom Inc. shares and 98.26% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Broadcom Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28%

For the past year Broadcom Inc. was less bullish than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Broadcom Inc. beats ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.