Reviewing Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)’s and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s results

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 19 -4.66 296.42M 1.22 15.54 Regency Centers Corporation 66 4.98 157.03M 1.70 39.33

Demonstrates Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Regency Centers Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brixmor Property Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Regency Centers Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1,551,937,172.77% 0% 0% Regency Centers Corporation 236,562,217.54% 4.5% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regency Centers Corporation’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Regency Centers Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Regency Centers Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.56% and an $19.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Regency Centers Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Regency Centers Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% Regency Centers Corporation 0.83% -0.03% -0.89% 2.68% 6.38% 13.67%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

Regency Centers Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.