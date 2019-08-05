Reviewing Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)’s and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s results

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.72 N/A 1.22 15.54 Realty Income Corporation 70 16.25 N/A 1.33 52.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Realty Income Corporation. Realty Income Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brixmor Property Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Realty Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Corporation on the other hand, has 0.12 beta which makes it 88.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and Realty Income Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Realty Income Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

$18 is Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -4.15%. On the other hand, Realty Income Corporation’s potential upside is 5.28% and its average target price is $73.75. The data provided earlier shows that Realty Income Corporation appears more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Realty Income Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than Realty Income Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.