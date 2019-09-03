Reviewing Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)’s and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s results

Both Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.64 N/A 1.22 15.54 American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.44 N/A 0.67 69.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brixmor Property Group Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc. American Assets Trust Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brixmor Property Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of American Assets Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.71 beta means Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. American Assets Trust Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and American Assets Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -1.56% for Brixmor Property Group Inc. with average target price of $18.33. On the other hand, American Assets Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 5.32% and its average target price is $49.67. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, American Assets Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are American Assets Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2% American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than American Assets Trust Inc.

Summary

American Assets Trust Inc. beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.