Reviewing Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s results

Since Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.46 N/A 3.78 10.56 Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 1.99 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 highlights Brinker International Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Yum China Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brinker International Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Brinker International Inc. is currently more affordable than Yum China Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

Brinker International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yum China Holdings Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Yum China Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Brinker International Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$44.2 is Brinker International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.98%. Yum China Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.3 average target price and a 5.46% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Brinker International Inc. appears more favorable than Yum China Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brinker International Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82% respectively. 0.1% are Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. had bearish trend while Yum China Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Yum China Holdings Inc. beats Brinker International Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.