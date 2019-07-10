Reviewing Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s results

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 43 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.95 Wingstop Inc. 75 16.53 N/A 0.75 104.63

Demonstrates Brinker International Inc. and Wingstop Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Wingstop Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brinker International Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brinker International Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Brinker International Inc. and Wingstop Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Wingstop Inc. 0.00% -12.3% 16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Brinker International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.14 beta. In other hand, Wingstop Inc. has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Wingstop Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wingstop Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Wingstop Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wingstop Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Wingstop Inc.’s potential downside is -12.49% and its average target price is $82.71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% are Brinker International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Wingstop Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98% Wingstop Inc. -0.86% 2.02% 14.73% 22.05% 61.2% 22.09%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. had bearish trend while Wingstop Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Wingstop Inc. beats Brinker International Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of March 06, 2017, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.