Reviewing Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s results

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 43 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.95 Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Luby’s Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. are 0.4 and 0.3. Competitively, Luby’s Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luby’s Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Luby’s Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brinker International Inc. and Luby’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Brinker International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Luby’s Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -2.55% -2.29% -7.64% -16.04% -5.01% -5.98% Luby’s Inc. -5.56% -7.5% -9.36% 4.69% -48.06% 12.54%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Luby’s Inc. has 12.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Luby’s Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.