Reviewing Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s results

We are contrasting Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.44 N/A 3.78 10.56 Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 19 0.38 N/A 1.14 14.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brinker International Inc. and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brinker International Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Brinker International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brinker International Inc. and Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0.00% 100.6% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.26 beta indicates that Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brinker International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Brinker International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Brinker International Inc. and Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Brinker International Inc.’s upside potential is 15.89% at a $44.2 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is $23, which is potential 26.86% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. seems more appealing than Brinker International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brinker International Inc. and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.99%. About 0.1% of Brinker International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Bloomin’ Brands Inc. -4.49% -7.09% -13.47% -10.46% -12.71% -4.81%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. was more bearish than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 25, 2016, the company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants. BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.