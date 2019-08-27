Reviewing Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s results

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 41 0.45 N/A 3.78 10.56 Biglari Holdings Inc. 118 0.37 N/A 14.31 6.35

Demonstrates Brinker International Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Biglari Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brinker International Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Brinker International Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Biglari Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.26 beta indicates that Brinker International Inc. is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Biglari Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. Its rival Biglari Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Biglari Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brinker International Inc. has a 14.70% upside potential and an average price target of $44.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Brinker International Inc. shares and 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Brinker International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06%

For the past year Brinker International Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.