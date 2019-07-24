Reviewing BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s results

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.85 N/A -0.26 0.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 13.44 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights BrightView Holdings Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BrightView Holdings Inc. and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 21.5% -147.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares and 8.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. -4.81% -22.78% -9.17% -20.55% -28.78% 48.65%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.