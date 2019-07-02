Reviewing BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s results

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 15 0.84 N/A -0.26 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 62 4.43 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights BrightView Holdings Inc. and Envestnet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BrightView Holdings Inc. and Envestnet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2%

Liquidity

BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Envestnet Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. and Envestnet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Envestnet Inc.’s average target price is $71.14, while its potential upside is 2.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Envestnet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76% Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Envestnet Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.