Reviewing BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s results

As Business Services businesses, BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.81 N/A -0.26 0.00 Cintas Corporation 225 3.81 N/A 7.65 34.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BrightView Holdings Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BrightView Holdings Inc. and Cintas Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Liquidity

BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Cintas Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BrightView Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BrightView Holdings Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Cintas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225.75 consensus target price and a -11.83% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BrightView Holdings Inc. and Cintas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 69.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Cintas Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors BrightView Holdings Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.